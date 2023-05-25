(KTXL) — Assemblymember Kevin McCarty talked to FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo about his decision to run for mayor of Sacramento and his plans for office.

He talked about his experience previously serving on city government in Sacramento, and what it would take to create change.

“We have to work together,” McCarty said. “I think we have an existing structure that serves the needs of stakeholders and neighborhoods. Doesn’t put too much power in the thumb on the scale. So, I’m perfectly fine working within the current system.”

From 2004 to 2014, McCarty served on the Sacramento City Council, representing the 6th District, which covers the southern and eastern parts of Sacramento.

McCarty joined the California Assembly in 2014 as the representative for the Seventh District, but that changed after redistricting following the 2020 Census.

Currently, McCarty represents the Sixth Assembly District, which includes much of the city of Sacramento and parts of unincorporated Sacramento County.