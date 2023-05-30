(KTXL) — Former Sacramento City Councilman Steven Hansen talked to FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo about his mayoral candidacy announcement and his plans for the city.

Hansen was elected to the city council in 2012 and became Sacramento’s first openly gay council member.

He talked about how some of the issues that were becoming apparent during his time as a council member have become more prominent, such as homelessness.

In his interview, he further discussed the issue and what he would do as mayor.

“First we need to assess what is working and what is not — put ideologies aside,” Hansen said. “And I don’t think we can turn a blind eye to some of the impacts on communities.”

When it comes to how he would act as mayor, Hansen said he believes working alongside others, even those with differing ideologies, has to be done instead of operating as a strong mayor.

“It’s not working in San Francisco; it’s not working in Oakland,” Hansen said. “I think it’s more about the people. And if we accept that we have to work with folks we may not always agree with, or maybe not always like, then I think we can make a lot of progress.”

Hansen said voters he has talked to feel that the city has not been responsive to their concerns or will not be there for them. As mayor, he said he would get back to the fundamentals of making a city’s residents feel safe and provide services.