(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg sat down with FOX40 on Thursday to look back at the biggest issues the city of Sacramento encountered in 2023, and how he handled those obstacles as mayor.

Some of the topics covered in Steinberg’s sit down were homelessness, the health and safety of those occupying encampments, continuing to survive the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city’s “elevation of art and culture.”

“It’s been three decades, and I’ve been so privileged to represent the people of Sacramento in various roles,” Steinberg said.

He continued, “As mayor, what I’m most proud of is that the city has more than survived. We are not only persevering, I see us coming out of this in very positive ways.”

Here are the issues that Mayor Steinberg discussed in his interview with FOX40.

Homelessness

“We can all agree that homelessness is a major problem and a crisis,” Steinberg said. But the mayor remained hopeful when discussing the progress that Sacramento has made in fighting homelessness.

“We have seen about 2,500 people go from shelters to longer term or permanent housing,” the mayor said. “We are more organized than we’ve ever been and we have more beds than ever before.”

Health and Safety

Recently, a sweep at a homeless encampment in Miller Park led to the discovery of 900,000 pounds of trash and over 1,000 needles. Steinberg said this is a “serious problem” and that city officials are “beginning to make strides” in cleaning up Sacramento.

When asked whether city leaders are doing enough to maintain the health and safety of Sacramentans, Steinberg said, “We’re picking up all of that trash and [those] needles, and we’re intervening in encampments like never before.”

Elevating art and culture

Steinberg said that Sacramento has “elevated its art and culture like never before.”

“We are the center of music festivals and are becoming a festival city, hotel occupancy is up, and we’re going to finish this year with finalized plan to redevelop the waterfront,” the mayor said.

He also mentioned that violent crime and homicide rates are down in Sacramento as the city attempts to “build a modern and inclusive economy.”

“Sacramento is poised for a great future,” Steinberg concluded.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.