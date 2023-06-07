(KTXL) — Sacramento mayoral candidate Maggy Krell joined FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to talk about the race and her plans for office.

Krell talked about her work as Deputy Attorney General and as a lawyer for Planned Parenthood.

“I’m glad there are quality candidates in this race,” Krell said. “But I think voters will look around and they’ll see and hear a lot of what they’ve heard before. And I think they’ll want something different, and then, they’ll see me.”

Krell also touched on some of the issues Sacramento faces such as homelessness and said she would commit to getting one person off the streets each week in office.

“I will ask every elected official in this region …. to join me in committing to getting one person off the street a week and you will see a difference in a year,” Krell said.