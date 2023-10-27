(FOX40.COM) — One of the most legendary heavy metal bands will take the stage for the West Coast’s “biggest rock festival.”

Organizers of the Aftershock Festival announced Friday that Iron Maiden will perform as a headliner at the 2024 event.

The British metal band will perform at the festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Discovery Park.

“You asked for epic, but we’re delivering legendary,” organizers said on social media. “Prepare for a metal invasion like no other, as we announce a headliner for Aftershock 2014 — the legendary, the relentless, the face-melting…@IronMaiden!”

The British metal band’s Aftershock performance is part of their “Future Past World Tour” that was announced on Friday. The global tour will begin on Sept. 1, 2024 in Perth, Australia.

The band’s North American tour destinations will begin Oct. 4, 2024 in San Diego.

Iron Maiden’s Aftershock performance will mark the band’s return to Sacramento since performing at the Golden 1 Center on September 2019.

The British metal band is the second act to be confirmed for the 2024 edition of the festival.

Pantera will perform at the 2024 festival after dropping out of the 2023 lineup due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Stone Temple Pilots replaced Pantera in the 2023 lineup.

The 2024 Aftershock festival will return to Discovery Park on Oct. 10 to 13, 2024.

Passes for the 2024 festival are already on sale.

“You know this is just the first of more to come,” Aftershock organizers said. “So get ready to go harder than ever before your Aftershock 2024 is shaping up to be one helluva rock and metal masterpiece.”