(KTXL) — The Ironman competition will stay in Sacramento for a few more years.

City leaders struck a five-year deal with event organizers to keep the triathlon in the capital city. The five-year deal will begin in 2024, Visit Sacramento CEO and President Mike Testa told FOX40 News in an email.

“They like us, we like them, and we both made a longer commitment,” Testa said,

The city’s original deal with Ironman was for three years with this year’s triathlon being the last year of the contract.

Around 3,000 people from around the world competed in last year’s race with at least 500 of those athletes being from Sacramento.

The Ironman includes a 2.4 mile swim from the American to Sacramento River, then a 112-mile bike ride before concluding with a 26.2-mile run. The event is the only full-distance Ironman in the state and one of several Ironman events across the globe as part of the VinFast Ironman North America Series.

Organizers said 1,500 volunteers helped make the Ironman happen last year along with Kaiser Permanente staff.

Ironman will return to Sacramento for 2023 event on Oct. 22.

Entries for the event are sold out.