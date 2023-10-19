(FOX40.COM) — On Sunday, the 2023 IRONMAN California race will take place in Sacramento, West Sacramento and part of the Delta, which will cause streets and some highway ramps to close in the area.

The event will include a 2.4-mile swimming portion through the American and Sacramento Rivers, a 112-mile biking portion and a 26.2-mile running portion. The city of Sacramento says drivers should expect traffic delays in downtown Sacramento, West Sacramento and along the Sacramento River.

According to the city, organizers will begin preparations for the race on Thursday and closures will be in effect until Monday. The areas most impacted will be Old Sacramento, downtown, and Capitol Mall.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Capitol Mall from Fifth to Ninth Streets will be affected until 1 p.m. on Monday.

A full breakdown of the closures is listed below.

Freeway closures (Closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on race day)

I-50 off-ramp from 5th Street (westbound)

I-50 on-ramp from River Road near 15th Street (eastbound)

Street closures (Day of race)

Tower Bridge Gateway from Riverfront to Front streets, closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Front Street (in Old Sac) Parking Strip from I Street to Neasham Circle, closed from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Neasham Circle from Front Street (in Old Sac) to Front Street, closed from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Front Street (southbound) from Neasham Circle to Broadway, closed from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Jibboom Street Bridge (eastbound) from Sacramento River Bike Trail to Natomas Park Drive, closed from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

R Street from Second to Seventh Streets, closed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Monday

Seventh Street from R to N Streets, closed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Monday

N Street from Seventh to 13th Streets, closed from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Monday

L Street from Ninth to 15th Streets, closed from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Monday

Ninth Street from L to N Streets, closed from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Monday