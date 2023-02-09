(KTXL) — Beginning Feb. 11, the IRS will have Saturday office hours once a month at certain locations in order to help Californians during tax season.

Taxpayers Assistance Centers in Sacramento and Stockton will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11; no appointment is needed.

The Stockton location will not have Saturday hours again until May 13, according to the IRS. The Sacramento location, however, will have Saturday hours again on March 11, April 8 and May 13.

•4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821

•4643 Quail Lakes Dr., Stockton, CA 95207

“We’re very excited to offer these additional hours to help people get the services they need because we understand some can’t visit us during the week,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell.

People should visit the centers with the following documents in hand.

•Current government-issued photo identification

•Social Security cards or ITINs for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable)

•Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents

•For identity verification services, two forms of identification and if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question

The IRS said a current mailing address and proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds may also be needed.

The centers are normally only open during the weekday and an appointment is required. Tax return preparations are not offered at the centers.

Residents are still encouraged to first visit the IRS’s website before visiting.