(KTXL) — Sacramento is a dog-friendly town with many dog parks throughout the city.

When taking your furry friends for a walk, the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County have regulations for keeping your dog on a lease.

In both the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County, laws say dogs must be restrained and if you’re caught with your dog without a leash, you could be fined.

Here are the dog leash rules in Sacramento County and the city of Sacramento.

Sacramento County

Dogs must be kept on a leash in Sacramento County unless an area is designated as being an off-leash area, Bradshaw Animal Shelter spokesperson Luna Anona told FOX40 News in an email.

If an owner doesn’t have a leash for dog, animal control officers are equipped with spare leashes to give to owners in those situations, Anona said.

Whenever an officer sees a dog owner with an off-leash dog, they will request to leash their dog, offered them a spare and educate the owner about leash laws.

If that owner refuses, the dog is considered a “dog at large” and officers have the ability to issue a citation of a $50, Anona said.

Leashes shouldn’t exceed than eight feet in length, Anona said.

City of Sacramento

Dogs are not allowed to be “at large” in the city of Sacramento, meaning a dog not being restrained by a leash, Front Street Animal spokesperson Ryan Hinderman told FOX40 News in an email.

In the city of Sacramento, leashes should not exceed eight feet in length and have “sufficient strength to restrain the dog should it try to run from the owner or keeper,” according to the city’s law.

According to the city, a dog is considered “at large” in the following situations:

•When it is off the premises of its owner, not under restraint by leash, tether or adequate enclosure

•When it is on the premises of its owner and not restrained by leash, tether, fence or adequate enclosure, or not under control and in the immediate presence of the owner

“In terms of consequences, this could range anywhere from a written warning letter to a $500 fine depending on the situation and prior history of infractions,” Hinderman said.

Where can you have dog off a leash?

There are multiple off-leash dog parks in the city of Sacramento, as they’re all fenced with a double-gate system for safety.

Tap here to see a list of off-leash dog parks.

Before you visit a dog park in Sacramento, are the rules you must follow, according to the city’s website:

•Dog owners/handlers are personally and legally responsible for their animals

•Dogs may be off a leash only within the designated fenced area

•Dogs must have current licence, license must be on dogs’ collar, the collar must on the dog

•Aggressive dogs are not allowed. The owner/handler of any dog exhibiting aggressive or unruly behavior are required to immediately remove the offending animal

•For every two dogs brought to the park, there must be at least one owner/handler

•Children less than 14 must be accompanied by an adult

•Female dogs in season are not allowed at the facility