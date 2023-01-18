SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds.

In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens.

Residents are only allowed to have up to three chickens per residential parcel, but owners must first get a permit and licensing. There is a $15 annual permit and a $10 annual licensing fee per chicken.

Once paid, a band will be given by the city for each chicken.

Residents must have a proper coop and place it in the city-designated spot at their home: the backyard, and not closer than 20 feet from a “neighboring dwelling,” meaning it has to be at least 20 feet from a neighbor’s house.

Coops must be at least 15 square feet and not be larger than 42 square feet. The chickens will have to be confined and properly caged in their coop at all times, according to the city.

When it comes to keeping things sanitary, the city says feces and feathers must be removed every 24 hours and stored in airtight containers before being thrown away. It is OK to use city-issued garbage containers for disposal.

Owners will also have to keep the coops clean and well-maintained.

Below are other requirements listed on the city’s website:

Roosters are prohibited

Slaughtering is prohibited

Chickens are prohibited from being a noise disturbance

Coop must have four walls and a roof and be constructed of suitable material

Nesting boxes in the coop are required

Chickens must be provided with adequate food, water, and ventilation

Feed must be stored properly to prevent spoilage and to prevent access to other animals and rodents

“Animal Control Officers will respond to perform inspections only if a complaint is filed,” the city says.