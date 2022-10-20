SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Wildfires in California are becoming larger and more destructive, causing communities across the state to worry if it will happen in their backyard, including Sacramento.

With the city of Sacramento being a developed urban area there is no recent history of wildfires within the city limits. House fires, car fires and other types of urban fires are far more common.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Even though the city of Sacramento is not likely to see a wildfire, the surrounding Sacramento County communities and cities have seen a fair share of wildland fires over the decades.

Much of Sacramento County’s recent fire history can be found in the southeast corner of the county around Sloughhouse, Ranch Murieta and Prairie City.

The largest fire in the county within the last 40 years was the Meiss Fire of 1981 which burned 14,126 acres in Sacramento County.

CAL FIRE maps show that the fire stretched northwest from CA-88 toward Diablo Road near Sloughhouse.

The fire made its way through mainly grassland and burned near the Rancho Seco Nuclear Generation Station in Herald.

In 1992, the SMUD #1 Fire would burn 1,179 acres near Latrobe in south El Dorado Hills and headed southwest to Payen Road in rural Rancho Murieta.

More recently the Latrobe Fire in 2017 burned 1,268 acres of the Deer Creek Hills Nature Preserve in Ranch Murieta.

A FOX40 report on the fire stated that mainly wildland was burned and no structures were immediately threatened by the fire.

Two 18-year-olds were arrested for starting the Latrobe Fire after reportedly burning “illegal materials” before the fire started, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire also deeply impacted cattle farmers in the area who lost nearly 900 acres of cattle grazing lands from the blaze, according to the previous report.