(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada.

At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean over the city of Eureka, making its way past the snow-covered coastal range into the Sacramento Valley where Folsom Lake can clearly be seen at the foot of the Sierra Nevada.

Provided by ISS Above You

Continuing on along the western edge of the Sierra Nevada, the space station captured images of Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia national parks.

On Tuesday, the International Space Station made a pass over California, starting near Santa Rosa and heading northeast towards Eagle Lake and the Nevada state line.

Although this pass missed Sacramento, key features like the Sutter Buttes and Lake Almanor could easily be made out. This pass also gave great images of the recent snowfall in the Sierra Nevada this past weekend.