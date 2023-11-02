(FOX40.COM) — A trailer with equipment was stolen from a local nonprofit dedicated to adaptive sports on Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Police told FOX40.com that they received a call after 7:30 p.m. reporting a utility trailer in the 3200 block of Northstead Drive. A police report was filed after.

It’s the second trailer that was stolen from Helping Empower Adaptive Lives, also known as H.E.A.L., a nonprofit that helps provide sports and recreational activities for the disabled community.

H.E.A.L. CEO Christian Rodriguez said when the first trailer was stolen in 2015, the nonprofit was able to replace it with help from community members.

“I was cleaning it out last night and I came out at 5 a.m., it was here, went back in, woke up my family to go to school and work, we came out and it was gone,” Rodriguez told FOX40.com.

Photo courtesy of Juan Christian Rodriguez

Items stolen on Tuesday are valued around $20,000 including the trailer and 24 sleds that were inside, Rodriguez said. The sleds, which are from USA Hockey, are valued at $16,000 and were loaned for a clinic at the Vacaville Ice Complex that occurred over the weekend.

“It just takes away the consistency because we provide a program every weekend, every Saturday or Sunday,” Rodriguez said. “That trailer is used to store and haul and to make sure that people who can’t afford chairs or adaptive equipment use it.”

For whoever has the trailer and sleds, Rodriguez asks that person to have “empathy” and “return them if they possibly could.”

“Drop them off anywhere and leave a message,” Rodriguez said. “These sleds are meant for people that need it. So that would be a great service if that were to happen.”