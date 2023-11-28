(FOX40.COM) — Jada Pinkett Smith is coming to Sacramento to talk about her new book, “Worthy.”

Pinkett Smith is known for being an actress and her role as wife to the actor, Will Smith.

Her memoir, “Worthy” is an invitation to join her adventure in search of love and self-worth, according to a press release. During the in-person event, Pinkett Smith will tell her life story in an “intimate conversation with readers.”

Pinkett Smith is expected to share her journey from a “challenging childhood in Baltimore,” Maryland to her “controversial life in Hollywood.” She also plans to talk about her marriage and her family.

The book tour stop will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Guild Theater, 2828 35th Street, Sacramento. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com. Every ticket to this event reportedly includes a copy of “Worthy.”