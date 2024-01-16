(FOX40.COM) — Five-time Grammy Award winner Janet Jackson is extending her tour with a stop in Sacramento this summer.

The pop singer’s 2024 extension of her “Together Again” tour is coming to the Golden 1 Center on June 11.

Hip-hop legend Nelly will join Jackson on tour across all 2024 dates including the Sacramento stop.

According to a press release, Jackson’s 2023 tour run of the same name was the highest-selling tour of her career. The tour’s 2023 run featured 36 sold-out shows and received rave reviews from fans and the media.

Jackson performed at The Venue at Thunder Valley in October during her 2023 tour run.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will begin in Palm Desert on June 4 and make its way to other Californian cities Chula Vista (June 6), Los Angeles (June 8) and Anaheim (June 9) before the Sacramento date.

Following the Sacramento date, the singer will perform at the Chase Center in San Francisco on June 12.

The tour will wrap up on July 30 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center concert will go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

A presale for tickets will begin Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and will be running until Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m.