(FOX40.COM) — The California Legislative Jewish Caucus condemned protestors who called for a ceasefire in Gaza after they caused the Democratic Convention in Sacramento to shut down early amid safety concerns.

•Video above: Pro-Palestine protestors interrupt Democratic Convention in Sacramento

“Today (Saturday), anti-Israel protesters stormed the Sacramento Convention Center and shut down the grassroots California Democratic Party Convention,” the Jewish Caucus said in a press release on Sunday.

“In doing so, they chanted, among other things, ‘from the river to the sea,’ which is a call for the eradication of the State of Israel. They also chanted ‘resistance is justified when people are occupied,’ an apparent reference to Hamas’s October 7 attack — the largest mass murder, rape, and kidnapping of Jews since the Holocaust.”

The Jewish Caucus is co-chaired by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) and Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco).

“A number of Jewish delegates — who were already very anxious attending the convention, given the spike in antisemitism since the October 7 massacre by Hamas — now believe it is unsafe to participate at all,” the Jewish caucus said. “We must never allow the Democratic Party to be unsafe for anyone.”

They added they “support the right to protest loudly and vociferously, but storming through security and shutting down a democratic process — particularly with chants calling for the destruction of Israel and appearing to justify the Hamas attack — is completely unacceptable.”