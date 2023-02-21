(KTXL) — The former owner of South restaurant, N’Gina Guyton, plans to take over the space that was the Jim-Denny’s restaurant in Downtown Sacramento.

On Feb. 14, Guyton announced on Instagram that she would be the new proprietor of Jim-Denny’s in Downtown Sacramento.

She also announced that the food will not be similar to her previous restaurant, South. Instead, she said that the new place would be a “concept outside the Southern realm.”

Published under the Jim-Denny’s Instagram account is a new menu with a variety of burgers, hotdogs and salads.

According to Guyton’s Instagram post, while there is no exact opening date yet, Jim-Denny’s will be reopening in Spring 2023.

Jim-Denny’s, located at 816 12th Street, was a staple in Downtown Sacramento for 85 years before closing in 2020.

For a short time afterward, it was operated as Royal Oaks, however, Yelp reported the restaurant as closed in 2021, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

South restaurant closes in Downtown Sacramento

Guyton previously owned South, another Downtown Sacramento restaurant, located at 2005 11th Street.

South was known for its fried chicken and opened in 2014.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the restaurant closed due to a legal dispute between Guyton and her ex-husband, who was a co-owner.