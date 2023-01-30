(KTXL) — Sacramentans will have another chance to see Jo Koy in May.

The comedian added a second tour date at the Golden 1 Center for Saturday, May 7, the venue announced Monday. Koy’s first Sacramento show for his “World Tour” is occurring on Friday, May 6.

Tickets for the May 7 show went on sale at noon on Monday. Tickets for the comedian’s May 6 show are still available.

When Koy’s tour was announced in December, Sacramento was one of three California cities he’ll perform in.

According to the comedian’s website, Koy will have three shows at Rancho Mirage in the Palm Springs area in April and will perform in San Jose at the Sap Center on May 13. The San Jose show will be the last American city on the tour.

Koy recently starred in the film “Easter Sunday” and released his latest Netflix special titled “Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum.”

