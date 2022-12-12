SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Jo Koy announced a new tour that includes a stop in Sacramento.

The comedian will perform at the Golden 1 Center on May 6, 2023, for his “Jo Koy World Tour.” Sacramento is the second of three California cities Koy will perform at in 2023.

In April, the comedian will perform three shows at Rancho Mirage in the Palm Springs area. He will make his stop in Sacramento, and then, move on to San Jose where he will perform at the SAP Center on May 13 — San Jose will be the last American city the comedian will have a show at in 2023, according to his website.

The upcoming tour will feature new material from Koy, according to a press release from the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. on the Golden 1 Center’s website. A pre-sale for tickets will begin on Dec. 14 at 12 p.m.

Currently, Koy is performing on his “Funny is Funny World Tour,” but will kick off the “Jo Koy World Tour” when the calendar turns to the new year.

Koy recently released his Netflix special “Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum” in September and starred in the film “East Sunday.”

Koy is the latest comedian to announce a tour stop at Sacramento’s downtown venue. Kevin Hart and Adam Sandler recently performed at the venue, and Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will perform at the Golden 1 Center on Monday.