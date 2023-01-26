(KTXL) — Singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer is going solo for his upcoming tour this spring with Sacramento as one of his stops.

Mayer is coming to the Golden 1 Center on April 8 as part of his “Solo Tour,” which will mainly consist of an acoustic set — meaning a band won’t back him onstage.

“Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing — all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there,” Mayer tweeted on Thursday.

Singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin will join Mayer during the Sacramento show. According to the Golden 1 Center website, the concert will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Sacramento show officially go on sale to the public on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

Mayer will tour 19 cities, starting with a Newark, New Jersey show on March 11. Sacramento is of three California cities Mayer will perform and is the only Northern California stop on his tour.

The Grammy-winning singer is slated to perform at Palm Desert on April 6 and at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Other major American cities on Mayer’s tour include Boston, New York City, Phoenix, Chicago, and Seattle.