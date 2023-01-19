(KTXL) — After a successful debut last year, the GoldenSky Music Festival returns with a solid lineup of performers in October.

Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Eric Church, and Parker McCallum will headline the 2023 festival on Oct. 14-15 at Discovery Park.

Pardi and Morris will headline the first day of the festival on Oct. 14 while Church and McCallum will headline on Oct. 15.

•Video Player Above: GoldenSky Country Music Festival debuts at Discovery Park

The rest of the Oct. 14 lineup includes Jordan Davis, Wynonna Judd, Niko Moon, Ingrid Andress, Frank Ray, Adam Doleac, Kidd G, and Lakeview. The lineup of Oct. 15 performers includes Lainey Wilson, Elle King, Eli Young Band, Nate Smith, Tenille Arts, Drake Milligan, Megan Moroney, Willie Jones, and Avery Anna.

Last year’s festival was well-received, as the event offered a craft beer hall, a dance hall saloon, and several local food options. About 50,000 people attend the festival’s inaugural year, bringing in revenue to the city.

The inaugural year was headlined by Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt and other performers included Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Diamon Rio, Brian Kelly of Florida Georgia Line, and Lindsay Ell.

Tickets for single-day admission and weekend passes are already available online. VIP passes are also available on the festival’s website.

According to festival organizers, all ticket purchases through Jan. 20 will receive complimentary beer festival passes.

The festival is organized by Danny Wimmer Presents, which also created Aftershock, an annual rock festival in Sacramento.