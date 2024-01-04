(FOX40.COM) — The nation’s biggest and most realistic dinosaur experience is coming to Sacramento, and residents will have ample opportunity to attend.

Jurassic Quest, which features “true-to-detail dinosaurs,” a one-of-a-kind Raptor interactive training experience, Dino Bounce Houses, and more is coming to Cal Expo starting Friday.

•Video Above: Gary on the Go – Walking with the UNEXTINCT

“Jurassic Quest is bringing our expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities and more!” a press release for the event read.

An image of three Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaurs on display at Jurassic Quest. (Image Credit: Jurassic Quest)

The event will be in Sacramento from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7 and from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14.

Below is a breakdown of the hours of operation at Jurassic Quest.

Jurassic Quest Hours

Friday, Jan. 5: 1 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jurassic Quest recommends purchasing tickets in advance through their website. Tickets range from $21 to $42 from Friday, Jan. 5 to Jan. 7.

For the weekend of Jan. 12, tickets range from $15 to $42.