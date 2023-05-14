(KTXL) — Families in Sacramento will be able to experience roaring action from the Jurassic World Live Tour for the first time this summer.

Jurassic World Live Tour will take place at the Golden 1 Center for six days, from June 30 to July 2. The tour is coming to Sacramento following a postponement from 2020.

•Video Above: Capitol Mall Farmers’ Market launches 2023 season

According to a press release, the production of the shows will include more than 24 life-sized dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers. The dinosaurs include a Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex.

One of the animatronic dinosaurs will include Bumpy, a character from the Netflix animated series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”

Guests will be able to attend a pre-show experience that is included with all ticket purchases. One hour before showtime, attendees will be able to see dinosaurs and vehicles from the movie ‘Jurassic World’ up close.

The Golden 1 Center said guests will have photo opportunities with the dinosaurs and the ‘Jurassic World’ jeep.

Here is the link for tickets and below is the showtime schedule:

•Friday, June 30 — 7 p.m.

•Saturday, July 1 — 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

•Sunday, July 2 — 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.