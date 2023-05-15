(KTXL) — A jury approved a judge to consider issuing the death penalty for a man convicted of murdering 4 members of his family in Sacramento in March 2017, the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

On May 1, Salvador Vasquez-Oliva was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, his two children and his niece at a home in South Land Park.

The bodies of the four victims were found after a family member requested a welfare check.

Vasquez-Oliva is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25 by Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet.

Though California technically has the death penalty, the state has not put an inmate to death since 2006.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closing of the state’s death row facility at San Quentin State Prison.