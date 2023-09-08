(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department said it arrested a juvenile after reports of a shooting outdoors at the Crocker Village shopping center in Curtis Park on Friday.

After 1:45 p.m., police said officers responded to reports of an individual armed with a gun near the Safeway on the 3600 block of Crocker Drive.

When officers arrived, police determined the suspect to be a juvenile, who was safely detained.

During an investigation, officers recovered a firearm and there was evidence of a shooting outdoors, police said. Police said there were no victims and no further threat to the community.

Police said the incident remains remains an active investigation.

For anyone who has information regarding the investigation, police ask the public to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).

Police said callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.