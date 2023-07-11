(KTXL) — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly shooting a teen in the leg Monday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of juveniles shooting at each other near Hurley Way around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies found a 16-year-old who had been shot in the leg. The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness told deputies that the suspects had run to a nearby apartment complex.

While searching the area, a police dog alerted deputies to the two suspects hiding in a dumpster in a parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said a firearm was found inside the dumpster.

The two suspects were booked into Sacramento Juvenile Hall.