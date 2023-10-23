(FOX40.COM) — The three suspects in the deadly 2022 K Street shooting pleaded not guilty in Sacramento County Superior Court Monday morning.

Defense teams for brothers Dandrae and Smiley Martin as well as lawyers for Mtula Payton entered not guilty pleas in the shooting deaths of three bystanders that occurred during a shootout on K Street in downtown Sacramento on April 3, 2022.

Three others who died in the shooting are believed to have been participants in the shootout and are not considered victims by the state.

Smiley Martin is additionally charged with felony possession of a machine gun.

Last month, Sacramento County prosecutors announced they would be seeking life sentences for all three with no possibility of parole.

The next court date in the case is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.