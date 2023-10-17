(FOX40.COM) — The three suspects in the deadly 2022 K Street shooting are scheduled to have their next court hearing next week.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office website, the next court date for suspects Smiley Martin, Daeandre Martin, and Mtula Payton is Monday, Oct. 23.

The hearing is a case status hearing for parties and attorneys to learn the current status of the case and determine the next steps.

The three are accused in the deaths of three bystanders during a shootout in downtown Sacramento on April 3, 2022. Three others who died in the shooting are believed to have been participants.

Twelve bystanders were also injured in the shooting.

All three have been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Smiley Martin is additionally charged with felony possession of a machine gun.

Last month, prosecutors announced they would be seeking life sentences for all three with no possibility of parole.

“After a lengthy deliberative process, consultation with the victims’ families, taking into consideration all the facts and circumstances of the offense, as well as the applicable statutory and decision law of this state, the District Attorney’s Office has decided not to seek the death penalty but to instead seek life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Sacramento Chief Deputy District Attorney Scott Triplett said.