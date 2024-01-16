(FOX40.COM) –Award-winning actor and comedian Katt Williams recently gave Sacramento a shoutout in a viral interview with Club Shay Shay for its contribution to his comedic success.

The nearly three-hour interview, titled “Katt Williams Unleashed,” premiered on Jan 3. and has since reached over 50 million views on YouTube. At the 53:27 mark of the interview, Williams told the host, former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, about his experience in Sacramento. He said the diversity of the city strengthened his ability to appeal to audiences of different races.

“When I moved to Sacramento, it was because Sacramento had a black and a white audience – almost 50/50,” Williams said. “That’s almost the makeup of Sacramento. So I lived in Sacramento for two years- until I get to the point where I am equally as funny if the room is black as I am if the room is white.”

Williams said Sacramento prepared him for his Oakland audience, which ultimately prepared him for his notoriety in Los Angeles.