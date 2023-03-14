(KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters rescued a kayaker on the American River Tuesday evening.

The fire department said that two boats and two helicopters were searching for the kayaker and they were eventually found and brought to shore.

A helicopter then took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire department is reminding people to stay off the waterways due to rising water from the excessive rain.

California is currently being hit by the latest atmospheric river storm, one that is hitting only several days after an earlier storm soaked the state.

The recent storms are warmer, leading to more melted snow in the Sierra Nevada and foothills, which leads to higher water levels in creeks, streams and rivers.