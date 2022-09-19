SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Kevin Hart is making a tour stop at the Golden 1 Center this winter.

The comedian and actor will be making a Sacramento stop on Dec. 11 as part of the second leg of his “Reality Check Tour.” The Sacramento show is one of added tour stops Hart announced on Monday.

The Sacramento show is one of three Northern California shows left on the tour. Hart is scheduled to perform in San Jose on Sept. 30 and in San Francisco on Oct. 1.

It’ll be Hart’s first tour stop in Sacramento since coming to the Golden 1 Center for his “Irresponsible Tour” in 2018.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Golden 1 Center website.

Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. and ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

According to a news release from the venue, phones will not be permitted inside the venue. Phones will be secured in individual pouches that will be open at the end of the event. The Golden 1 Center said guests will have possession of their phones at all times and they can access their devices throughout the event in designated phone use arenas within the venue.

Anyone seen using their phones during the performance will be escorted out of the Golden 1 Center by security, according to the venue.

“All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized,” the release said. “The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact, and wear required personal protective equipment.”