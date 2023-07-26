(KTXL) — A TikTok video trend with millions of views, known as #KiaBoys, shows teens how to steal that kind of car with only a couple tools.

Then a few months ago, FOX40 reported how the same was happening with Hyundais. In the past week and a half, car theft attempts on both models have been on the rise.

A couple of people impacted were able to catch these break-ins on video.

Sacramento resident Vanessa Herrera, said, “I get out with my backpack and everything, and my car is gone.”

She said her car was stolen last Tuesday.

She continued, “At first it was anger, because some of us struggle to just have a car. Luckily my job is maybe a seven-minute drive away from here, so I thought maybe I can start rollerblading.”

“You can definitely see them pulling the cord, now I know they’re using a usb cord to turn on these vehicles,” she added.

Herrera also said that she believes that the perpetrators are young and appeared to be “quite nervous.”

FOX40’s news team was also able to obtain a video that shows another Sacramentan’s Kia Soul broken into Tuesday morning along with a 2012 Kia Sorento with its glass shattered.

We have no confirmation that the incidents are related.

“I’m checking the nextdoor app, sometimes a few times a day, and it’s every other post that their vehicle got stolen, their window got smashed, or this is the second time their vehicle’s been stolen.”

The Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40, “Here at the Sacramento Police Department, we have not seen any specific trends related to Hyundais or Kias being stolen, however we have had cases related to those brands being stolen.”

Meanwhile, Herrera said that the California highway patrol found her stolen car and got it back to her Wednesday morning, but her troubles are not over.

“I was informed by my insurance company, and it’s not the first time I heard of this, but a lot of auto shops, I’m not sure if it’s a liability thing, but they just don’t want to work on Kias or Hyundais.

The Sacramento Police Department offers these tips to help people avoid car thefts:

-Park your car in a garage if possible

-Park behind a gate if possible

-Park in well lit areas

-Make sure doors are locked and windows are rolled up

-Place a steering club on your steering wheel