(KTXL) — Sacramento Kings player Richuan Holmes has filed a defamation suit against The Sacramento Bee’s owner and publisher McClatchy Co., a member of its editorial staff, and his ex-wife Allexis Holmes.

The Kings forward is seeking defamation damages over a series of articles that were published by the Bee from March to May 2022, and the compliant alleges that Holmes’ ex-wife “falsely claimed that he was abusive to her and her son.”

According to the 28-page complaint, the lawsuit accuses the newspaper, one of its reporters and Allexis Holmes of “clinging to, and cashing in on a false narrative, steeped in harmful racial stereotypes.”

The lawsuit alleges reporter Robin Epley “amplified and endorsed” Allexis Holmes’ claims of child and domestic abuse and “picked a side” in a custody battle between the NBA player and his ex-wife.

“Ms. Epley invoked racial stereotypes and prejudices to declare (Richaun Holmes) an abuser who, because of his status as a professional athlete, would not be held accountable. This was irresponsible, racist, and false,” the lawsuit claims.

Richaun Holmes’ attorney Camille Vasquez said in a statement the articles were a “coordinated and malicious effort to deliberately defame” her client.

Vasquez recently represented Johnny Deep in his weeks-long defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

We will pursue all available remedis to rebuild from the damage that The Sacramento Bee, Epley, and Ms. Holmes have inflicted on Mr. Holmes. Despite the publicly available court decisions disproving each of these allegations, this narrative will have a lasting impact on Mr. Holmes’ life and career. Mr Holmes will continue to be the outstanding father, player and community member he always has been, and we look forward to this matter being resolved. Camille Vasquez, Richaun Holmes’ attorney

In March 2022, Holmes was accused of domestic violence and physically abusing his son, and he denied the allegations in a series of tweets that were later deleted.

The allegations came after Holmes stepped away from the Kings due to “personal reasons.”

A Sacramento County judge later denied a request of a restraining order against Holmes, allowing him to have visitations with his son.

FOX40 News reached out to The Sacramento Bee for comment and the publication has not responded.

An article from the Bee quoted its attorney Karl Olson saying the reports are “a combination of fair and true reporting of judicial proceedings and opinion.”