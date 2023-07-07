(KTXL) — The Sacramento Public Library announced a partnership with the Sacramento Kings, which includes a limited edition library card that is available at all its locations.

The limited-edition library card is purple and shows the Kings logos and the beam being illuminated out of the Golden 1 Center. The cards will be available to Sacramento County residents and will be available at all 28 locations beginning July 13.

Tap or click here for a list of Sacramento Public Library locations.

Current and new cardholders will be able to get the limited-edition card. Those who are already a cardholder will replace their current card with the Kings-themed card.

According to Sacramento Public Library, here are the resources available to cardholders:

•Free eBooks, audiobooks, and movies in its digital collection

•Learning activities for children

•Household tools, cameras, and instruments

•Free or discounted California museum and State Park passes

•Print from anywhere on any device using the library’s printers

Sacramento Public Library’s 28 locations makes it the fourth largest library in California, serving 1.4 million residents, according to its website.