(KTXL) — Kristen Stewart has signed on to star in a road trip movie titled “Sacramento” alongside Michael Cera, Michael Angarano, and Maya Erskine, according to the entertainment website Deadline.

According to Deadline, Angarano wrote the script with fellow actor and writer Chris Smith.

Deadline said the movie follows an “energetic and free-spirited young man” and his “long-time friend who’s settled into domestic life” on a road from Los Angeles to Sacramento.

Actors AJ Mendez, Iman Karram and Rosalind Chao have also been cast in the film.

A 2020 Deadline article said that filming for the movie was originally set to begin in early 2021.

Angarano and Erskine are engaged and have one child together, according to People Magazine.