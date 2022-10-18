Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article misidentified the location of the police activity and the reason for the street closures, which are in downtown Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an officer involved shooting occurred in the 3900 block of 41st Street.

A ‘suspect’ has been declared dead following a shooting involving sheriff’s deputies, according to the sheriff’s department.

A large police presence is in the are of 41st Street and 14th Avenue, in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.

A FOX40 news team at the scene is reporting seeing a large amount of law enforcement personnel and vehicles in the area as well.

This is a developing story.