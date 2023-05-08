(KTXL) — A crash in the Greenhaven neighborhood of Sacramento left one man and one woman dead late Sunday night, according to Sacramento Police.

A spokesperson with the agency told FOX40 News that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near Riverside Blvd. and 43rd Ave. just after 11:25 p.m.

Officers found two people inside the vehicle, one man and one woman.

Firefighters that responded declared the man dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later declared deceased, police said.

More details about the crash were not provided, but police said that detectives from the Major Collision Investigations Unit were taking over the investigation to determine what happened.