(FOX40.COM) — A restaurant that has operated exclusively out of Sacramento and Sacramento County for the last four decades has been officially recognized as a “Legacy Business” by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

On Tuesday, the SBA named Leatherby’s Family Creamery as one of 68 Legacy Businesses that are receiving recognition as part of the agency’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

•Video Above: Gary on the Go: Creamy’s by Cayla Jordan

Leatherby’s opened the doors to its first location in 1982, and since then it has expanded to multiple locations in the Sacramento area, with help from the SBA along the way.

At the SBA’s anniversary celebration, Dave Leatherby, owner of Leatherby’s, said, “Without the support of the SBA we would not have been able to grow our business over the past forty years and open our fifth restaurant in Folsom, CA.”

He continued, “By using the SBA 504-loan program we were able to purchase our Citrus Heights location, which saved us thousands of dollars each month in lease costs, and allowed us to add the new location.”