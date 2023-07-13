(KTXL) — Lil Baby’s Sacramento tour date at the Golden 1 Center has been canceled, according to the venue’s website.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper was supposed to perform at the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 9 for his “It’s Only Us Tour.”

According to Ticketmaster’s website, refunds will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase once the money is received from the event organizers.

The refund process is usually completed within 30 days, Ticketmaster said.

“If the event organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account,” the ticket sales company’s website reads.

For those who have tickets that were transferred to them, the refund will go to the person who originally purchased the tickets, according to Ticketmaster.

Lil Baby’s other California shows include Oakland and Los Angeles. The rapper will perform at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Aug. 5 and will perform at the Oakland Arena on Aug. 6.

Tickets are still available for Lil Baby’s concerts in Los Angeles and Oakland.

The tour begins on July 26 in Houston, Texas and will conclude in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sept. 22.

The Kid Laroi, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho are listed as the tour’s supporting acts.