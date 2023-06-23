(KTXL) — California Highway Patrol arrested a limousine driver on Thursday after they crashed into a parked motor home.

According to CHP, the driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI after officers conducted a series of field sobriety tests.

In a social media post, CHP wrote, “Not what you’d expect when you order a limo for your big event!”

Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol in South Sacramento

The post continued, “Thankfully no passengers were inside of this limousine when the driver decided to drink too much alcohol and crash into the back end of a parked motor home.”

Images of the crash taken by CHP show significant damage to the hood of the Lincoln limousine.

Meanwhile, the motor home, a Southwind by Fleetwood RV, appears to have taken minimal damage to its rear bumper.

The driver, whose identity was not revealed in the social post, spent the night in Sacramento County Jail, according to CHP.