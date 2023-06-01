(KTXL) — Singer-songwriter Lizzo rented out a movie theater in Sacramento for her team to watch the live-action remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer said on her TikTok account that she rented a theater during her tour, which stopped at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.

“I’m on tour right now and I’m in Sacramento, so I wanted to rent a theater for my team and everybody so we could watch ‘The Little Mermaid’ because it’s dropping and you know we have to support our Black Ariel,” Lizzo said on her TikTok account.

It’s unknown which theater the Grammy award-winning artist rented out, but her TikTok ends with her cheering during a brief clip showing the movie’s star Halle Bailey as Ariel.

The latest Disney movie was released Friday, two days prior to Lizzo’s Sacramento concert.

Lizzo’s performance in Sacramento was part of her “Special 2our,” with rapper Latto as the tour stop’s opener. The singer performed at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival a day prior to her Sacramento tour stop.

Lizzo will continue her tour at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert near Palm Springs on Friday.