(KTXL) — Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo is stopping in Sacramento to perform at Golden 1 Center this May.

Lizzo’s concert will take place on May 28 at the Golden 1 Center with special guest Latto as the opening act.

Lizzo’s performance is a part of her tour “Special 2our,” which began last September and has gone around the country.

Lizzo most recently won the Record of the Year Grammy for her song “About Damn Time.” She also has three Grammys from the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on March 10, at 10 a.m.