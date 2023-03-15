(KTXL) — A Sacramento non-profit having a dress giveaway this weekend for students.

Angeles En La Tierra (translating to Angels on Earth) is giving away 100 new dresses they received in donations to students for graduation or prom.

The event will be held at Mi Rancho Restaurant at 6201 Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The upcoming event will be the non-profit’s sixth year doing the giveaway.

“We like to see them happy find their dress,” Sarahy Ramirez with Angeles En La Tierra told FOX40 News. “Sometimes they don’t know which one to choose so we try to help them to see which one looks better. “

According to event organizers, anyone is welcome as long as they have a valid school ID from a middle school, high school, college or university. Students will be allowed to try on the dresses in a nearby fitting room on site.

Ramirez said the event is first come, first serve, as dresses are typically gone before the event ends.

“They go by really fast because one family brings cousins, or someone brings their best friends, their roommates or neighbors,” Ramirez said. “So they go really, really fast and it’s amazing.”

Angeles En La Tierra is a non-profit focused on community needs and holds events throughout the year.

“We do a lot of events to help the community make sure they have food, they have blankets,” Ramirez said. “When COVID happened, we made sure everyone was safe, they had enough food for their family. Most families lost their jobs, most families had COVID, so what we did was have boxes of food and they would just pick it up in their car and take what they needed.”

The non-profit has existed for close to seven years and is planning to hold its seven-year anniversary on April 30.