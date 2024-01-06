(FOX40.COM) — The New Year is the time when people make their resolutions and personal goals to accomplish, and a popular resolution is signing up for a gym to work on health and fitness goals.

For those who want to improve their health and fitness, here are some gyms that are located across the Sacramento region.

24 Hour Fitness

Headquartered in Carlsbad, gym chain 24 Hour Fitness has several locations throughout the Sacramento region.

At its facilities, gymgoers can exercise in multiple ways with weights, group fitness classes, cycle classes, lap pools and a basketball court.

One of the locations in Sacramento is in the Downtown Commons plaza.

Click or tap here to find locations near you.

In-Shape Family Fitness

Formerly known as California Family Fitness, In-Shape Family Fitness has numerous locations in the Sacramento area.

After years of serving the Sacramento region, the local gym chain rebranded after merging with In-Shape Health Club, which expanded its locations throughout Northern California.

Click or tap here to find locations near you.

Crunch Fitness

Gym franchise Crunch Fitness has multiple locations in the Sacramento region including its newest club at Market Square at Arden Fair.

Click or tap here to find locations near you.

Planet Fitness

Advertised as a “Judgement Free Zone,” Planet Fitness is another gym chain with locations across the Sacramento region.

Click or tap here to find locations near you.

Life Time

Gym and fitness chain Life Time offers many programs, services and amenities such as an outdoor pool, racquet courts, basketball courts, unlimited yoga and cycling classes, and an expansive workout floor.

The chain operates two facilities, at Folsom and Roseville, while opening a third in Arden.

Memberships start at $219 at the Folsom location and $299 at the Roseville and Arden facilities.

Sacramento Central YMCA

According to its website, the Sacramento Central YMCA offers amenities such as cardio and strength training equipment, group fitness classes, and an indoor pool.

Sacramento Central YMCA is located at 2021 W Street in midtown.

Click or tap here to sign up for a membership.

Pipeworks

Rock climbing and fitness gym Pipeworks offers a bouldering area, rope walls, strength and cardio equipment and a sauna.

According to the Pipeworks’ website, the facility has 14,000 feet of climbing terrain, 8,000 feet of bouldering and over 110 routes.

Monthly memberships start at $99 with a $100 initiation fee.

Pipeworks is located north of downtown Sacramento at 116 N 16th Street.