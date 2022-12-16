SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There won’t be a New Year’s Eve fireworks show this year in Old Sacramento, but there are plenty of events to ring in 2023.

For anyone looking for a place to ring in the new year, here is where you could go in Sacramento.

New Year’s Eve at the Railyards

Dance/electronic DJ John Summit will headline a show at the Railyards on 5th Street and Railyards Boulevard. The event will feature other names from the dance/electronic genre including Lee Foss, Deeper Purpose, and Kaysin. The show starts at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and is scheduled to last until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The event is 21 and over and will take place outdoors, rain or shine. Tickets for the event are $85 and can be purchased here.

Frozen New Year’s Eve at Noon

The Aerospace Museum in McClellan Park will ring in the new year earlier in the day with a family-friendly event involving songs from“Frozen” characters Elsa and Anna. Activities will be “Frozen” themed including marshmallow igloos and snow slime.

This event will start at 10 a.m. and last through noon. There will be a countdown prior to the clock turning 12 p.m. The Aerospace Museum is located at 3200 Freedom Park Drive.

Admission is $15 for adults and is free to children 3 and under. Admission is $10 for Students (ages 4-17), senior citizens (65 and over), and those with a veteran or teacher ID. Museum members can get inside the event for $5.

Sacramento’s Last Laugh: New Year’s Eve Countdown Show

Punch Line Sacramento is hosting a comedy show on New Year’s Eve with a lineup of up-and-coming comedians.

According to the comedy club’s website, the lineup consists of Aurora Singh, Wendy Lewis, Drew Shafer, Marcus Mangham, Chazz Hawkins, and Carla Clay.

The show begins at 10 p.m. and will include a midnight toast when the clock turns to the new year. General admission is $40 at the door but can be purchased at $35 in advance. Preferred seating is $55 on the day of the show, but can be bought at $50 prior to the event.

Tickets can be purchased here.

New Year’s Eve Bash at the Barn

Drake’s: The Barn in West Sacramento is hosting a New Year’s Eve party, which begins at 8 p.m. and continues all the way through 1 a.m.

The event will include music, a silent disco, food, and craft beverages as attendees wait to countdown to midnight. It’s a ticketed event and Drake’s Brewing Company recommends on its website to purchase tickets in advance.

Tickets range from $15 to $70, but each ticket will have different access and entry times. The standard entry at $15 can enter at 10 p.m., but attendees won’t have access to the silent disco headphones.

The standard access tickets at $40 include entry at 9 p.m., one set of silent disco headphones an a 19.2-ounce tall can. The elevated experience package at $70 includes entry at 8 a.m., one set of silent disco headphones, one drink ticket, one s’more kit, champagne toast and access to the fire pits, and complimentary food.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Studio 54 at Revival New Year’s Eve Party

The Revival at The Sayer is hosting a “Studio 54 Glam Party” on New Year’s Eve party in its chic lounge.

The party is 70s-themed, alluding to Studio 54, a once-popular New York City disco nightclub in the 1970s.

The event is 21 and over and tickets are $150. Tickets include cocktails and one champagne toast at midnight and appetizers. The event has a dress code.

NYE Saved by the 90s

A 90s-themed party called “NYE Saved by the 90s” will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Wheatland.

The New Year’s Party will feature 90s music from a wide range of genres including from artists such as Third Eye Blind, Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, and the Beastie Boys.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

Sacramento New Year’s Eve Party: Gatsby’s House

Billed as the “most upscale New Year’s Eve Party” in Sacramento, the Sheraton Grand Hotel is hosting a 1920s-themed, Great Gatsby-inspired party to ring in the new year.

The event will include a DJ, drinks, and casino games, according to the event’s page on Eventbrite. The party starts at 9 p.m. and will end at 1:30 a.m.

Tickets for this event range start at $99 and includes three prepaid drinks, appetizers, and access to the main ballroom.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Concerts at Sacramento-area venues

Y&T — Goldfield in Roseville, 238 Vernon Street 7 p.m.

Vista Kicks — Ace of Spades, 1417 R Street, Sacramento, 8 p.m.

The Mother Hips — Harlow’s, 2708 J Street, Sacramento, 10 p.m.