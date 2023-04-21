(KTXL) — The Sacramento community has rallied around the Kings, as they are in the NBA playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
During the team’s playoff run, the Kings have held free watch parties for home and away games. For home games, the team held a “Section 916” party on L Street between 5th and 6th streets.
When the played on the road, the Kings held a free watch party at the Golden 1 Center.
For those who are looking for other options to watch the game with fellow Kings or basketball fans, here are some places where you can catch the playoffs.
Limelight Bar, Café & Cardroom
1014 Alhambra Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95816
Limelight suggests arriving early for Kings games, as seats fill up fast inside the bar. During Kings games, the bar will have beer buckets that are $20 for domestic beers and $25 for imports and craft beers.
The Snug
1800 15th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
The Snug, a bar in midtown, is setting up a giant projector for every Kings playoff game. The bar doesn’t serve food, but will allow patrons to bring food inside.
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street #240, Sacramento, CA 95814
Polanco Cantina across from the Golden 1 Center will show the game along and is currently serving a special Kings drink called the Purple Reign.
Barwest Midtown
2724 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Fans can enjoy watching Kings games from Barwest’s indoor and outdoor seating.
MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza
728 K Street, Sacramento, Ca 95814
Located within walking distance from the Golden 1 Center, pizza restaurant MidiCi is another option for Kings and basketball fans. The restaurant recommends making reservations online.
Revival at the Sawyer
500 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
The rooftop bar at the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel has TVs for fans to watch the game while they enjoy their drinks and listen to music from live DJS. The bar said they will have game day food and drink specials on game days.
Streets Pub and Grub
1804 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Fans can watch the Kings in the playoffs at this midtown bar while enjoying a beam-inspired drink called Berries and Cream.
Loyal Legion
921 12th Street, Sacramento CA 95814
Loyal Legion in downtown Sacramento is showing Kings games has been offering game day specials. The bar suggests getting to the bar early as seats fill up fast.