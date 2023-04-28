(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento is a great place for book lovers, as California’s capital city is home to several independent bookstores.
When searching for your next read and want to support local stores, here is where you can go.
Capitol Books
1011 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Time Tested Books
1114 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Beers Books
Current location at 915 S Street is closed, but is moving to 712 R Street in Summer 2023
Underground Books
2814 35th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
East Village Bookshop
3604 McKinely Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95816
Crawford’s Books
5301 Freeport Boulevard #200, Sacramento, CA 95816
Amatoria Fine Art Books
1831 F Street Suite A, Sacramento CA 95811
Wild Sisters Book Company
3960 60th Street, Sacramento CA 95820