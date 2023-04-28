(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento is a great place for book lovers, as California’s capital city is home to several independent bookstores.

When searching for your next read and want to support local stores, here is where you can go.

Capitol Books

1011 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Time Tested Books

1114 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Beers Books

Current location at 915 S Street is closed, but is moving to 712 R Street in Summer 2023

Underground Books

2814 35th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

East Village Bookshop

3604 McKinely Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95816

Crawford’s Books

5301 Freeport Boulevard #200, Sacramento, CA 95816

Amatoria Fine Art Books

1831 F Street Suite A, Sacramento CA 95811

Wild Sisters Book Company

3960 60th Street, Sacramento CA 95820