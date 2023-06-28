(KTXL) — A long-running business in Sacramento is closing its doors.

Luna’s Café & Juice Bar on 1414 16th Street announced its closure in a Facebook post on June 22 after being in business for nearly 40 years.

Owner Art Luna told FOX40 News he’s selling the business after he was given an offer he “couldn’t refuse.”

The last day of business is Monday, Aug. 7, Luna said.

Since opening on Aug. 8, 1983, Luna’s Cafe has been an outlet for more local artists in a variety of genres in the arts and has worked with various non-profits over the years in the Sacramento community.

“It has been a great run,” Luna said in a Facebook post. “Luna’s Cafe has presented more artistic events than any other organization or group in Sacramento, funded 100% by all the people that I have come through the cafe as patrons.”

“I hope you will join us for one last taste of Luna’s Café, whether it be one of the numerous events scheduled between now and then, one of our smoothies or other beverages, or perhaps one of our delicious quesadillas,” Luna continued.

A business named The Silver Lining is planning on taking over the space, according to an Instagram post from the new business.

It was first reported by the Sacramento Business Journal that Luna’s Café would be taken over by The Silver Lining.

“Every dark cloud has a silver lining,” the social media post reads. “Buckle up Sacramento. See you soon.”

According to a June 9 post from The Silver Lining, the business said it plans to open a dueling piano bar in midtown on Oct. 1. It would be the first dueling piano bar of its kind in Sacramento.