(KTXL) — Officers are on scene at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento following a large fight, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At around 9:30 a.m., a fight involving a large amount of students caused the campus to be placed on lockdown.

Several people were detained, minor injuries were reported and there have been no reports of anyone being stabbed, according to police.

Officials with the Sacramento Unified School District said that two staff members were injured in the fight.

Officers will remain at the school as they continue their investigation.