SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento nonprofit said it received a $2.4 million donation — the largest single contribution in its history — from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.

The Greater Sacramento Urban League announced the donation on Monday, saying, “We’re honored and grateful Ms. Scott and her team recognize the Urban League’s value and impact in the Sacramento community.”

According to the GSUL, the organization has been around since 1968, and it aims to help residents better their education and job opportunities in order to help them thrive in their communities.

“This transformational gift will allow GSUL to increase its impact and the reach of its focused efforts and programs to empower, educate and employ youth and families, as well as build healthy, safe and thriving communities for Black and other marginalized people,” the GSUL said.

Scott’s donations will be focused on developing mixed-use housing and a community-serving business project on land the nonprofit owns in Del Paso Heights, the GSUL said.

“This development is intended to serves as a catalyst for long overdue community and economic revitalization throughout the Del Paso Heights community,” the nonprofit said.

To learn more about the GSUL, visit gsul.org.